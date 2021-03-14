Multi-structure fire on Charles Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple garage fires broke out Sunday evening on the 1200 block of Charles Street.

The fire department received the call around 8 p.m. with Southport, Pine City, and Wellsburg responding to heavy fire at one of the garages.

According to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington, the fire started in a detached garage and spread to a neighbor’s garage. Neither homes were severely damaged.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is under investigation by the county fire investigators.

