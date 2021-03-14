Multi-structure fire on Charles Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple garage fires broke out Sunday evening on the 1200 block of Charles Street.

The fire department received the call around 8 p.m. with Southport, Pine City, and Wellsburg responding to heavy fire at one of the garages.

According to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington, the fire started in a detached garage and spread to a neighbor’s garage. Neither homes were severely damaged.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is under investigation by the county fire investigators.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

