Multi-vehicle accident at Clemens Center Pkwy. and Cedar St.

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Southport on Wednesday, September 29.

The accident happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Cedar Street.

A witness told 18 News around 10:30 a.m. that first responders were on the scene and traffic was backed up.

A reporter on the scene said three cars were involved in the accident, but it is unclear if there were any injuries. First responders were reportedly clearing the scene a little before 11 a.m.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

