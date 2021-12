KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County Coroner James Daugherty tells 18 News “at least one person” has been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 49 in Knoxville.

Daugherty says his son, the deputy coroner, is currently on the scene.

According to 511PA, Rt. 49 is closed in both directions between Herrick Hill Road and one mile east of Merrick Hill Road.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.