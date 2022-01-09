Multiple accidents reported across the region due to winter conditions

(WETM) — Icy conditions overnight have made way for slick roadways and sidewalks this morning, resulting in multiple accidents in our area.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, PennDOT, has been made aware of four accidents in different locations throughout Bradford County this morning that either became stuck or slid off the road.

Tioga County has reported one accident along Route 15 this morning, the severity of these accidents is unknown at this time.

Yates County Sheriff’s Office has reported multiple accidents early this morning, some being difficult to reach due to the road conditions.

Scanner reports of accidents in Chemung County have been heard as well, the exact number at this time is unknown.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

