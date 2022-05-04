BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week.

The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9.

The bridge is located between Babcock and Chapman roads. The bridge will be removed and completely replaced with a new bridge, resulting in it being closed for five months, and an on-site detour will be available.

The second bridge on Thompson Road crossing North Branch Clendening Creek in the Town of Tuscarora will be closed to all through traffic on Monday, May 9, for approximately seven weeks.

The bridge is located between County Road 5 and Tinker Town Road in the Town of Tuscarora, a detour will be posted using Thomspon Road and CR 5.