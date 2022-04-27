LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Numerous fire crews responded to a large structure fire in the Town of Lindley Wednesday afternoon.

Calls for the fully involved structure fire on Welty Road first went out around 4:00 p.m. on April 27. At least ten agencies responded, including Lindley-Presho, Tuscarora, Tioga, Forest View-Gang Mills, Lawrenceville, Nelson, Elkland, Caton Volunteer, EMR ambulance, Nelson Ambulance and Steuben County Emergency Services.

A reporter on the scene said smoke was visible above the treeline. However, the fire was reportedly at a structure set far back from the road.

There is currently no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. 18 News has reached out to the Lindley-Presho Fire Department and Steuben County Public Safety and is waiting for more information.

Details are extremely limited at this time. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.