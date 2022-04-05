VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple departments responded a house fire in the Town of Van Etten Tuesday evening.

Reports of the fire came into 18 News a little before 5:00 p.m. on April 5. A reporter on the scene said a large amount of smoke was seen coming from the house on Morton Road. A witness told 18 News that the front of the home was engulfed in flames.

At least four fire departments responded, including Odessa, Van Etten, Lockwood, and Breesport.

Details are limited at this time, and there is currently no word on the extent of the damages or any injuries. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide details as they become available.