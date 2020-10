SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) - Winter is on the way whether we like it or not and there are several aspects of our lives we need to prepare before the cold arrives. Your vehicle is one of the more important things to prep properly to avoid any serious situations during the winter months. There are several different parts of your vehicle that you should pay particular attention to before the thermometer drops below freezing.

One of the areas of your vehicle that you should inspect is your anti-freeze. It also acts as a coolant and works with your radiator and water pump to cool your engine when it is running. Inside the radiator, your coolant, which may also double as anti-freeze will not freeze even in some of the harshest cold temperatures and will ensure that you have fluid to cool your engine with when running. You can get a tester at your local auto parts store or go to a mechanic to have your coolant tested to make sure it can withstand cold temperatures, if your anti-freeze is not up to spec, the results could be catastrophic.