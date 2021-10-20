Multiple officers injured during Elmira Correctional Facility inmate attacks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple officers were injured in two inmate attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility last weekend, according to NYSCOPBA.

On Oct. 16, officials say an inmate exited his cell and initially began walking away from staff while ignoring their orders. The inmate punched one officer in the arm, which led to other officers placing him in a body hold on the floor. The inmate broke free and struck another officer underneath the chin.

The inmate was placed in a body hold on the floor again where he continued to be combative, kicking, head-butting, and attempting to bite staff. OC Spray was administered by two officers and the inmate was placed into handcuffs.

The inmate was brought to the medical facility for evaluation and was transferred to a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

The inmate, 37, is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in Monroe County in 2021 for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

The officer who was struck in the chin sustained a one-inch laceration and was transported to Arnot Odgen Medical Center for treatment. He received three stitches to close the wound. Five other officers remained on duty after sustaining injuries ranging from shoulder pain, swollen knee and hand swelling.

Two days following the October 16 incident, two officers sustained minor injuries when an inmate fought with them after he violated visiting room policies and refused to submit to a pat frisk.

The inmate, 29, who is serving 33 years to life, after being convicted for Murder 2nd, Attempted Murder 2nd, Assault 1st and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, became aggressive with the two officers after they terminated his visit. The two officers grabbed the inmate in a body hold when he wouldn’t comply and forced him to the floor.

After a brief struggle, handcuffs were applied, and the inmate became compliant.

The two officers were treated at the facility for hand and wrist swelling, and remained on duty.