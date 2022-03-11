Multiple towns issue parking restrictions in preparation for winter storm

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the next winter storm is approaching and expected to impact much of our region, multiple towns have issued parking restrictions for residents.

A Winter Snow and Ice Advisory has been issued to City of Elmira Residents.

The City of Elmira released a statement suggesting residents only drive if necessary, and to follow all local parking restrictions, especially the overnight odd/even parking to allow easier cleaning of snow from the roadways.

The city also asks that residents do not park vehicles directly across from each other at any time during the storm, as narrow roadways could prevent your street from being plowed.

The West Elmira Police Department issued a notice on their Facebook page alerting residents to follow snowstorm parking.

They are asking residents to park in their driveways, if possible, in order to make clearing the main roads easier for plow crews.

The police department added that odd/even parking is in effect.

The Waverly Police Department made an announcement today requesting that residents park off-street so DPW crews can safely clear the roadways. In the event of heavy snow accumulation, a Snow Emergency may be declared and will mandate all vehicles be parked off-street.

Residents are being reminded to not plow or blow snow into the roadways during or after the storm, as it is dangerous and creates unnecessary challenges for the DPW.

In Bradford County, Sayre Borough issued a post on Facebook for all residents to remove their vehicles from streets that are designated as Snow Emergency Routs for the duration of the Snow Emergency.

The Snow Emergency routes include:

Bradford Street

Cayuta Street

Desmont Street

North & South Elmer Avenue

Harris Street

North & South Lehigh Avenue

Lincoln Street

West Lockhart Street

Powell Street

Mohawk Street

Elk Street

Stevenson Street

North & South Thomas Avenue

Cedar Street

West Packer Avenue

North & South Wilbur Avenue

In Towanda, Towanda Borough issued a post on their Facebook page outlining the procedure for a Snow Emergency that is set to begin at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

During this procedure, Snow Emergency routes are to be cleared of all vehicles from the side of the street.

The Snow Emergency Routes are as follows:

Second Street

Third Street

Orchard Street

Ward Avenue

Chestnut Street

North Main Street

The borough said that all vehicles in the downtown area must be removed from the street in order to allow for appropriate snow removal, once four inches or less of snow remains on the street vehicles will be allowed back to park.