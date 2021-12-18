Vehicle theft reported in Tioga County

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — On Dec. 14, Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield responded to the report of vehicle theft in Tioga County.

Troopers responded to 939 Marsh Creek Rd. to a 61-year-old woman who had believed to have her vehicle stolen.

After further investigation, it was determined that Christopher Allen had taken two vehicles without the owners’ permission, and intended to scrap them.

State Police recovered both vehicles later that afternoon.

This investigation is still ongoing, more updates will be provided as they become available.