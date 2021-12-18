Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Vehicle theft reported in Tioga County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — On Dec. 14, Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield responded to the report of vehicle theft in Tioga County.

Troopers responded to 939 Marsh Creek Rd. to a 61-year-old woman who had believed to have her vehicle stolen.

After further investigation, it was determined that Christopher Allen had taken two vehicles without the owners’ permission, and intended to scrap them.

State Police recovered both vehicles later that afternoon.

This investigation is still ongoing, more updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now