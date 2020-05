CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Following Governor Cuomo's announcement that salons and barbershops can reopen in phase two, AJ's Hair & Make-up in Corning is making preparations to reopen.

"I'm very excited that we're going to be able to get back into the swing of things," said owner AJ Fratarcangelo, who had to layoff all 12 of his staff members and estimates that he's lost about $100,000 due to the shutdown.