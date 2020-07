HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - Friday marked the 2 anniversary of the death of an Elmira couple, killed in a crash in Horseheads.

Harolyn and Matthew Matteson were born and raised in Elmira. The young couple loved music, kayaking, snow skiing, and riding motorcycles. Most of all, they loved their three children - their pride and joy. Then life together as a young couple took a tragic turn.