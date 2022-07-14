ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The week-long Musical Theater camp in Elmira Heights gets underway next week at the Center in the Heights located on 203 West 13th Street.

The camp is for children ages 8-12 and they will have the chance to learn and perform select numbers from some well-known musicals. At the end of the week, they will get the chance to showcase what they’ve been working on throughout the week in front of friends and family.

Arian Witt, Founder and Director of Center in the Heights said she wants the community to be more exposed to musical theater.

“Well, my vocal instructor Dri and I just sat together and went wouldn’t this be great in this community because I never got to do it when I was that age” Witt continued. “so we figured we bring it to the community because it’s something that they never really had.”

The camp will run from July 18th through July 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the camp and where to sign up, you can visit the Center’s website here.