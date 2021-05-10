MVA in Elmira, intersection of Church and Walnut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Church Street and Walnut Street in the City of Elmira. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police at the scene told our reporter that no one was injured. They also said a car ran the red light and smashed into an oncoming vehicle. Both vehicles had damage to them and were towed away.

The area was shut down for some time while crews cleared the scene. It was expected to reopen later Monday night. Police did not say if the driver who ran the red light was ticketed.