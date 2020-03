ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A driver was found unresponsive in a motor vehicle accident on the corner of Lake Street and Linden Place.

A minivan hit a tree going north on Lake Street at around 2 a.m.

According to the Elmira Police Department, the woman involved was sent to the hospital.

This is a developing story, and 18 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.