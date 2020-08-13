N.Y. mayors asking for federal aid for local governments – Mayor Buckley updates on Hornell’s status

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – During the afternoon Thursday, a coalition of mayors from across the Empire State have made a plea for federal financial aid for local governments as the country continues to fight the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley is a member of this Conference of New York Mayors and he is seeing the fiscal impacts of the pandemic every day on the Maple City.

“One of the, one of the key points that they’ve missed are local governments in the local governments are really the tip of the spear. When it comes to providing services because if you look at where your water service from, your wastewater, your sewer, your police protection, your fire protection. You know who paves your roads and maintains those roads it’s its local governments it’s your city’s government it’s your village government.” Said Mayor John Buckley

Mayor Buckley went on to say that the deficit facing the City of Hornell is near a half a million dollars.

Federal help, whether to local governments, business, or directly to citizens remains up in the air going into the Fall of 2020. Earlier in the year, federal stimulus was passed to help citizens and small businesses, local governments were left out of that relief.