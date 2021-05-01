N.Y. spring turkey hunting season begins May 1

(WETM) – Spring is finally here and many people are ready to get outside. One activity opening up today is spring turkey hunting season.

May 1 marks the beginning of the season in New York State. The State Department of Environmental Conservation rules for the season can be found here.

Hunting areas in New York State include all of Upstate New York north of the Bronx County and Westchester County line. The bag limit is two bearded turkeys and one bird per day.

It is important to make sure your hunting license is up-to-date. To learn more about NY hunting permits, find more information here.

Hours for hunting are in the morning from 30 minutes before sunrise to noon. The season runs through the end of May.

The DEC has also issued a streamlined fishing regulations guide containing a summary of the laws and regulations anglers need to know. The guide will be available at license issuing agents statewide.

New York State has also issued the following advice to anglers: