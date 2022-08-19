ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Corning branch of the NAACP is holding their annual back to school supplies giveaway on Saturday, August 20th at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church starting at 12 until all supplies are gone.

Volunteers will be giving away back packs as well as other essential school items. The annual event has been a staple in the community for decades and is free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Elmira and Corning school districts will be giving away supplies but not book bags which lead the local NAACP branch to agree to provide bags so long as the individual school districts agreed to fill them.

“We’re going to have some school supplies just in case somebody needs something extra. We have binders, we have a crayons, we have pencils and pens so if a parent comes in and asks us to give a little more we can do just that.” said Georgia Verdier, Corning Elmira NAACP branch president.

The annual giveaway has been an annual event for years and relies heavily on volunteers.

“We started many, many years ago, and we have continued over the years to do this. We have a nice group of volunteers who will be there to help us and we’re just excited about the opportunity to be able to contribute to the community.” continued Verdier.

All supplies are on a first come first served basis. The event is free and open to the public.