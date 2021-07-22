NAACP Vaccine Panel addresses vaccine hesitancy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A virtual panel is going to be hosted to combat the lag of COVID-19 vaccination rates within our community especially within marginalized groups. The local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is teaming up with a local health provider to address vaccine hesitancy.

The Elmira-Corning Branch of the (NAACP) is sponsoring a virtual health care forum with Guthrie Medical Group. The forum is called “Get the Facts on the Vax- Don’t Hesitate, Vaccinate”. The forum is on July 29, from 6:00-7:30 PM and it features a Clergy and Medical panel.

The panel will address vaccine hesitancy and what to do as a community from here. It will also focus on vaccination hesitancy, accessibility, availability, no cost, safety, and new variants. They ask you to join to get the facts on the vaccine.