WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- A wet race track can impact a race cars’ ability to stop or turn. Rain showers don’t always mean a delay though because of features like rain tires and rain flaps on the tires. It is up to officials to gauge the intensity of the rain, how wet the track is, and if they are able to safely race.

Something that does always impact the race though is thunderstorms. If there is any lightning within an eight-mile radius of the track, everything must stop for thirty minutes. If there is more lightning during those 30 minutes, the time resets.

NASCAR implemented a lightning policy for the safety of the drivers, the fans, and all those at the track. In addition to the risk of being struck by lightning, flashes of lightning could decrease visibility for drivers.