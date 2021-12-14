Nasser Civic Center Plaza Ice Rink, Elmira Waterfront Revitalization among local projects receiving funding

(WETM) – The Nasser Civic Center Plaza Ice Rink, Elmira Waterfront Revitalization, and Clute Park Redevelopment project are among several local projects receiving state funding from the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the projects were among the nearly 500 projects state-wide that received a combined $196 million.

The Nasser Civic Center Plaza Ice Rink received $337,500 to renovate existing restroom facilities to make them ADA- compliant, make accessibility improvements to handrails, entranceways, and complete selective paver replacement to remove trip hazards.

Elmira’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program will receive 85,000 for the Chemung County Planning Department to coordinate and oversee the completion of the City of Elmira Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. The project will identify opportunities to address waterfront connectivity, climate change resilience, and economic development.

Watkins Glen’s Clute Park will also receive $375,000 for the third phase of their redevelopment plan, which includes waterfront walking pathways, a basketball court, and ADA compliant playground equipment to diversify and enhance recreational spaces for the enjoyment of all residents and visitors.

A breakdown of other projects receiving funding can be found below:

Big Flats Municipal Water Service Development: $50,000

The Town of Big Flats, Chemung County will use $50,000 in NYS CDBG funds to complete a Water Infrastructure Extension Study to currently unserved areas. The total project cost will be $52,250 with $2,500 from the Town of Big Flats. The project proposes to benefit an estimated 89 low-and moderate-income households.

Town of Elmira Strategic Development Plan: 30,000

The Town of Elmira will prepare a comprehensive land use plan and economic development strategy to guide its growth, sustainability and land use policies for the next 20 years. The town seeks to protect and enhance its residential, commercial, industrial, recreational and agricultural resources while creating opportunities for new types of resilient and equitable development

City of Corning Comprehensive Plan Update: $80,000

The City of Corning will update its 2002 Comprehensive Plan to develop goals and a comprehensive strategy for the best and most efficient use of local resources, propose future projects, and guide development. The updated Comprehensive Plan will promote smart growth, sustainability, and clean energy principles. This plan will serve as a guide for the next 20 years and reflect current conditions.

City of Corning Nasser Civic Center Plaza Ice Rink: $337,500

The City of Corning will complete Phase III of the Civic Center Plaza Ice Rink Capital Improvement Project. The work will renovate existing restroom facilities to make them ADA- compliant, make accessibility improvements to handrails, entranceways, and complete selective paver replacement to remove trip hazards.

Hornell Veterans Memorial Park: $427,500

The City of Hornell will make improvements at Veterans Memorial Park located on Park Drive. Improvements include resurfacing tennis courts, replacing a handball court with basketball court, install a spray ground, install energy-efficient lighting, add a family locker room, and make parking and roof improvements. These changes will make the park safer and more accessible to people of all ages as well as reduce significant maintenance costs.

Corning’s Gaffer District Corning’s Northside Revitalization: $300,000

Corning’s Gaffer District will assist in the renovation of mixed-use properties in the City of Corning’s downtown.

Town of Canisteo Highway Department Shared Services Study: $15,000

The Town of Canisteo will create a plan for a single modernized shared highway program. The analysis will include the review of municipal characteristics; highway department roles, responsibilities, equipment, and needs; and, existing facilities and required improvements.

Town of Urbana Keuka Lake Waterfront Access Improvements Phase 2 Curtiss Park: $945,691

The Town of Urbana will complete design and construction of Curtiss Park improvements including new plantings and landscaping, new pedestrian walkways and access improvements, new stormwater and lighting improvements, and the construction of a bird-watching observation tower. The completion of this project will enhance the Town’s waterfront access, tourism, and recreational opportunities in the area as the project connects the Park and the Village of Hammondsport.

Town of Wayland Loon Lake Proposed Sewer System Evaluation: $30,000

The Engineering Planning Grant (EPG) program will fund the development of an engineering report to evaluate the feasibility of constructing a new central wastewater collection system to serve the Loon Lake area of the Town of Wayland. The engineering report will evaluate both collection and treatment alternatives and make a recommendation to the Town.

Village of Bath Liberty Street Historic District: $20,000

The Village will use funds for feasibility analysis and re-use options for several key

properties in the Village of Bath’s Liberty Street Historic District.

Village of Bath Comprehensive Housing Needs: $50,000

The Village of Bath, Steuben County will use $50, 000 in NYS CDBG funds to complete a Comprehensive Housing Needs Assessment. The total project cost will be $52, 500 with $2,500 from the Village of Bath. The project proposes to benefit 3,065 low-and moderate-income persons.

Village of Watkins Glen Project Seneca – Clute Park Redevelopment Phase III: $375,000

The Village of Watkins Glen will design and construct improvements at Clute Park including waterfront walking pathways, a basketball court, and ADA compliant playground equipment to diversify and enhance recreational spaces for the enjoyment of all residents and visitors. This project advances the Village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program by improving public access and inclusive recreational amenities along the Seneca Lake waterfront and is the third phase of planned park renovations.

Village of Watkins Glen Water System Improvements: Part 2, Phase 1: $1.25M

The Village of Watkins Glen will use $1,250,000 in NYS CDBG funds to make improvements to its Water Treatment Plant. The total estimated project cost is $4,500,000 with $3,250,000 financed through DWSRF. The improvements will benefit 2,079 persons of which 1,064 or 51% of whom are low-and moderate-income persons.

“The economic toll of the pandemic has been felt in every corner of the state, which is why we must ensure that our equitable economic recovery does the same,” Governor Hochul said. “This new round of funding, rooted in a bottom up approach that partners with local leaders and utilizes unique regional strengths, will be another important tool as we work to transform communities across New York State into places where people will want to live, work and visit for generations to come.”