National Drug Take Back Day events in the Southern Tier

(WETM) – Local sheriff’s departments will take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Nationwide prescription Drug “Take Back” Initiative on Saturday, October 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to keep the expired or unused medications in their original container with the label intact; however, they may blacken out their name.

All medications, ointments and sprays are accepted, but needles will not be accepted.

Chemung County residents can drop their items off at either Chapel Park in Pine City (83 Personius Rd) or the West Elmira Fire Department (1299 W. Water Street) in Elmira.

Schuyler County will be holding their Take Back events in Tyrone and Odessa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Odessa Fire Department is located at 300 East Main Street. The Tyrone Fire Department can be found at 3600 State Route 226.

Steuben County will hold their event at the Public Safety Building (7007 Rumsey Street) in Bath from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This initiative, organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Pills that sit unused in homes can easily end up being abused by someone or taken accidentally by a child. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. Additionally, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For further information, you can go to www.chemungsheriff.net or www.dea.gov.