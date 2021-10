FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – National Drug Take-back Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 23, and Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler Counties will be participating.

The initiative is to allow people a chance to drop off any unused or expired prescription medications that could end up being misused and abused.

The sites are convenient and accept the medications with no questions asked.

Locations and times for the drop-offs can be found on the map below: