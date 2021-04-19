National Drug Take Back Day: Where you can safely drop off your unused medications

(WETM) – April 24 marks National Drug Take Back Day, where community members are encouraged to drop off their unwanted, expired, or unused medications at locations across the country for them to be safely disposed.

Residents are asked to keep the medications in their original container with the label intact; however, they may blacken out their name. All medications, ointments and sprays are accepted, but needles will not be accepted.

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office participating in drug “take back” day

Here’s where local organizers have set up drop off sites for National Drug Take Back Day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Chemung County

Southport Volunteer Fire Department: 1001 Carl Street, Elmira

West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department: 1299 W. Water St., Elmira

The event is organized by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Schuyler County

Odessa Fire Department: 300 East Main Street

Tyrone Fire Department: 3600 State Route 226

These events were organized by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs (SCCUDD).

You can also dispose of medications year-round by using the 24/7 confidential drop boxes available at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in Watkins Glen and in the foyer at the Human Services Complex.

Steuben County

Steuben County Public Safety Building: 7007 Rumsey St. Ext., Bath

This event is organized by the Steuben County Sheriff and the Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee.

Tioga County, Pa.

Blossburg Borough Police Department: 241 Main Street, Blossburg

Additional drop off sites can be found on the Drug Enforcement Administration website.

During the October 2020 National Drug Take Back Day, a total of 4,153 law enforcement departments participated in collecting nearly 500 tons of medications.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.