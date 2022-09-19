(WETM) — Today marks the first day of National Farmer Safety Week. Something to be aware of when driving near farms is tractors that are on the road.

Most farm equipment vehicles cannot exceed speeds of 25MPH. While this may slow you down, it is recommended that you do not try and pass these vehicles as the operators often cannot see you.

“The damage that can be done because you’re in a hurry and don’t want to wait five extra minutes while this piece of equipment is going down the road … it can be really catastrophic,” says Vicky Lynn Dockstader, partial owner of Crystal Spring farm.

There are laws in place that drivers must follow in order to ensure the safety of both the farmers and themselves. One of these laws is that you cannot pass any farm vehicle if you are on a road marked with double yellow lines.

Most farmers understand that they may be causing you a delay in your trip and are likely to move over for you to pass them when it is safe to do so.

We will be covering more of farmer safety week in the upcoming days.