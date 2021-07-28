National Nature Conservation Day: How you can help the environment

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Today is National Nature Conservation Day and you might see people out enjoying the day with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Although the day is once a year, Tanglewood Nature Center celebrates nature conservation every day of the year. They offer hiking with their various trails and have an education center that showcases various animals from the state.

Bridget from Tanglewood Nature Center says “National Nature Conservation day is just a great day to celebrate both the conservation successes we have had in our areas as well as to remind ourselves of challenges and ways to stay engaged and continue to conserve the amazing wildlife in our area. Today is a day to appreciate the successes and feel good and inspired to keep working.”

People can enjoy the outdoors, recycle, and just enjoy nature today. Bridget also says invasive species are one major threat to local ecosystems. They can be on hiking boots and firewood that is brought in from a different location. Overall, today is the day to enjoy everything that is around you when you step outside.