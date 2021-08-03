National Night Out annual police-community campaign tonight

(WETM) – National Night Out, the annual campaign that is meant to promote police-community partnerships is tonight. Police officers across the nation will be interacting with their community members today as part of the event.

Tioga County and Bradford County police officers will be participating in their respective county events. Here is more information on the local National Night Outs:

Tioga County: Officers will be available today from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Island Park in Blossburg. They will have first responder vehicles on display, bounce houses, balloon making, face painting, games, swimming, and more. There will be free food such as hot dogs and cotton candy, as well as food vendors and food trucks there as well.

Bradford County: Officers will be available today from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Chamber Street. They will have various police departments and fire departments from around the county attending, as well as a bounce house, dunk tank, music, identification cards making for children, and more. Free food such as hamburgers and hot dogs, cotton candy, and snow cones.

Local officers think it’s important for the community to meet and get to know their police department.

“We want the local community to know their police officers, and know who they are, and feel comfortable interacting with us,” said Mike Ward, Bradford City Police Chief.

Frank Levindoski, Tioga County Sheriff thinks it is especially important for the youth.

“Especially for our youth…We don’t want our youth to be afraid of law enforcement…We want them to know that law enforcement and we are truly their friend,” said Levindoski.