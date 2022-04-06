ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Wednesday, April 6th is National Walking Day.

The American Heart Association says “physical exercise is one of the best ways to manage stress, reduce the risk of heart disease and boost your mood.”

“Walking is a great way to improve your health and your mental outlook, and it doesn’t take a lot of expensive sporting equipment to do it. Put on a good pair of shoes and grab a water bottle and you’re ready to go,” said Donna K. Arnett, M.S.P.H., Ph.D., B.S.N.

“It doesn’t matter how fast or how far you walk, the important thing is to get moving. Counting steps doesn’t have to be part of a structured exercise program. Increasing your everyday activity, like parking slightly further from your destination, doing some extra housework or yardwork and even walking your dog can all add up to more steps and better health.”

It is recommended by the American Heart Association to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week.