National Weather Service hosting Winter Weather Awareness Week

FILE – In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, snow covers vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a powerful late winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in Denver. The storm shut down major roadways, canceled school and closed the state legislature. On Monday, March 22, 2021, the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events better and faster. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management are highlighting key safety measures so New Yorkers can stay safe this winter. They will be focusing on several safety topics in honor of Winter Weather Awareness Week from October 31 through November 6.

Each year the National Weather Service in Binghamton highlights hazards that New Yorkers and Pennsylvanians face throughout the winter months. Each day this week they will be focusing on a different threat and how to combat them and better prepare for the harsh realities of winter.

18 News will have all you need to know this week and more information on what topics are covered by the National Weather Service in Binghamton. Information on the week as a whole and the specific topics can be found on the National Weather Service website.