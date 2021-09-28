Nationwide alcohol shortage impacts local business

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays approaching, many people will soon want to invite friends and family over and enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverage. But some businesses across the country may not have enough alcohol for everybody.

Top Shelf Wine & Liquor, a liquor store in the Twin Tiers, is facing a shortage in their products thanks to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the United States. Customers will notice a low supply of certain beverages the next time they walk into the store. These beverages include Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Lady Blight Spiced Rum, and Kentucky Bourbon.

With high demand and low supply, customers should also expect a price jump in these products as well.

Owner John Huntington says that with the holiday season coming, running the business with these shortages may be a bit more difficult.

“We are trying to get stocked up on the holiday stuff,” said Huntington. “There are some shortages on the biggest things that a lot of times, they can’t get the bottles or the truck drivers to get the product here.”

Many other store and bar owners in the Twin Tiers are thankfully not facing these issues, but they should stay alert in case something happens.

The Twin Tiers is not the only region in New York facing the alcohol shortage. The Capitol Region recently announced a shortage from All Star Wine and Spirits in Latham, one of the region’s largest alcohol retailers.

More information on the nationwide alcohol shortage will be updated, including how long the shortage may last and how it may truly affect people’s holiday plans.