Nationwide Christmas Tree Shortage

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM)- A shortage has been noted for Christmas trees nationwide.

But the shortage has not been seen by all. Scott Towner, the owner of Towner’s Family Tree Farm, said although there is a shortage nationally, he does not have a shortage at Towner’s Family Tree Farm and is able to provide trees for those locally.

“Far as what’s available here on my place, I have plenty. But I also my phone is ringing off the hook with email requests and other requests coming in from people who are claiming that there is nothing left. They’re calling and they’re wanting to buy wholesale. And so I have none of that. I just have local retail sales, but they’re calling me begging for you know, 200 trees, 100 trees, 500 trees, and they’re saying that everybody is out ” said Towner.

The Christmas tree shortage has been noted due to multiple factors such as past weather and supply chain issues. Experts also say there could also be a price increase due to shipping costs, inflation, and overall demand. It is advised to purchase your trees earlier this year.