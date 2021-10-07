Nationwide Pumpkin Shortage Reported

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Another shortage is being reported across the nation, a shortage of pumpkins.

Some farms across the county are supposedly reporting high demand and low supply. The main reason for the shortage being weather extremes impacting how many pumpkins are grown. Another reason being COVID-19 related shipping delays, making it harder to distribute pumpkins.

Here in the Twin Tiers, the pumpkin supply is high for some businesses. Randy Parker, Owner and Operator of R S Parker, talked about how supply is for his business.

“There is not really any pumpkin shortage. I am going to say it is actually a pretty good crop this year. Many of the fields are just loaded with pumpkins, many of our suppliers, we buy from several different people, are wanting to move more and more pumpkins. Their fields produced more than normal. “

With some businesses seeing a surplus, it is the perfect time to carve pumpkins with Halloween approaching.