Near-total Lunar Eclipse happening early Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A near-total lunar eclipse is happening early Friday morning. It is also the longest partial eclipse in the millennium with the record prior being February 18, 1440 (NASA).

This partial lunar eclipse will last for three hours and twenty-eight minutes early November 19th. The partial eclipse begins at 2:19 AM EST and ends at 5:47 AM EST. The peak will be at 4:03 AM EST and will be marked by the red color of the moon. This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse for 648 years until February 8, 2669; this makes it the longest of the Millenium.

How an eclipse happens is when the earth passes in between the sun and the moon. This casts a shadow seen on the moon of the earth. A partial eclipse happens if only part of the moon is in the Earth’s shadow. If the entire moon is in the shadow of the Earth it is a total lunar eclipse.

The astronomical event is a near-total lunar eclipse meaning it will almost be a total lunar eclipse. According to NASA, “In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon will be in the Earth’s shadow.”

The eclipse will be visible all throughout North America where viewing conditions and cloud cover allow. Lunar eclipses occur two to five times a year and unlike solar eclipses, they are able to be viewed with the naked eye without any special equipment or protection.