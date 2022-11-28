ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Near Westside Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual Holiday Home Tour the first weekend of December, showcasing some of the best decorations in Elmira.

The 37th ANnual self-guided tour starts at noon on December 4 and will feature six homes in the Near Westside neighborhood. After looking at the incredible decorations, people on the tour are invited to a dessert reception at Grace Church.

“It gives us an opportunity to really look in on families and see how they actually celebrate,” said Near Westside Executive Director Sue Skidmore. “And that I think is the best thing. It’s loving, friendly, warm relationships with your community and neighbors.”

The homes on the tour include:

719 Fassett Rd. – Juliano Residence

519 Euclid Ave. – Roberts Residence

533 W. Water St. – Capriotti Properties, former restoration in progress

458 W. Water St. – Seth House – Waago Residence

465 W. Church St. – Searfoss/Balcom Residence

378 W. Church St. – Capriotti Properties, former restoration in progress

Tickets for the tour are $18 for general admission or $35 for a ticket-DVD bundle. Near Westside members and senior tickets are $15 or $30 for the bundle.

Tickets are available at the Near Westside office at 353 Davis St., Chamberlain Acres, Turtle Leaf Cafe or Minier’s Market in Big Flats.