Near Westside Neighborhood Assoc. helping restore Richardson Kennedy House

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Near Westside Neighborhood Association, Inc. will celebrate its 42nd Anniversary with a party to raise funds for a signature restoration project, the Richardson Kennedy House on West Church Street.

“Historic Elmira has committed to match funds up to $20,000, which is a great start but we need your support to complete this project,” states Kaye C. Newbury, Founding Member and Past President of Historic Elmira, Inc. and Current NWNA, Inc. Board Member.

The fundraiser is being held at the Federal Building, 2nd Floor, 200 E. Church Street in downtown Elmira. Our featured speaker is Tania Werbizky, Former Director of Technical and Grant Programs, Preservation League of New York State.

Delicious Hors d’Oeuvres, tasty desserts, beer, wine, and soft drinks included.

Call NWNA, Inc. at 607-733-4924 to order your $100 tax-deductible ticket.