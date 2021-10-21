Near Westside Neighborhood Association and GST BOCES deliver house for One House at a Time program

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Near Westside Neighborhood Association has partnered with GST BOCES to build a house for the One House at a Time program.

The One House at a Time program is one of NWNA’s affordable housing programs and is designed to create more single-family homes and increase the rate of homeownership in the City of Elmira. The program receives funding from the City of Elmira’s HOME Investment Partnership Program.

Students in the construction trades program built the house at the Bush Campus and it was delivered to its permanent location at 375 W Clinton Street on Thursday, Oct. 21.

NWNA purchased the vacant lot in the Clinton-Columbia Historic District from the Chemung County Land Bank in 2019 and the house was built by the Building Construction students during the 2020-2021 school year.

“NWNA is excited to add this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,500 sq’, garage under the house to its list of One House at Time projects,” said Beth Farr, Executive Director of NWNA, “COVID created some delays along the way, however, we are now ready to have the house set, get to work finishing the construction and begin marketing the home to potential homebuyers who complete Catholic Charities First-Time Homebuyer program.”