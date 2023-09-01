GENESEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Steuben County woman has been arrested after police say she made false records with the Department of Social Services.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Jamie S. Swanke, of Geneseo, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 31, after police alleged her of stealing social services funds.

Police say that from October 4, 2020, to June 30, 2021, Swanke had made two false filings to the Steuben County Department of Social Services, and in return, received $7,995, that she wasn’t eligible to get, from the department.

Swanke was arrested on the charges of offering a false instrument of filing in the first degree, a class E felony, and grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

Police say that Swanke was processed and released following the arrest.