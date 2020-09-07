Neighbor: Middlebury shooting victims had health issues, were homebound

MIDDLEBURY, Pa. (WETM) – A neighbor and family friend of Linn and Ida Storms tells 18 News that the couple had dealt with various health issues prior to Sunday’s shooting in Middlebury Township.

The neighbor, who did not want to speak on camera, said they did not hear the shooting and were unaware that anything was wrong until a helicopter arrived.

Pennsylvania State Police say that Linn, 75, was the shooter and was pronounced dead early in the investigation. Ida, 79, was transported by LifeFlight to Robert Packer Hospital where she later died on Sunday.

Family members were at the home on Ridge Road Monday afternoon, but did not want to talk about the incident.

State Police say there is no safety concern for the public at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

18 News has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and the Tioga County Coroner for more information, but have not heard back at this time.