New apartment building proposed on Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City Council is expected to discuss plans for a developer to build a new apartment building along the Clemens Center Parkway.

According to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins, the proposed building would be at the intersection of the parkway and East Washington Ave, commonly known as Patch Park. Collins says the parcel is currently zoned to not allow apartments, but he is recommending that the zoning be changed.

Collins says it will be necessary for the city council to recommend the proposed zoning amendment to the City Planning Commission and the County Planning Board.

At this time Collins says the Salvation Army is “affiliated” with the project and they are interested in the property.

Collins says despite the zoning being titled Campus IND, Elmira College is not affiliated with the project nor would the project be specifically designated for students.

According to the Chemung County Tax Map, 1.90 acres Patch Park is currently owned by the City of Elmira with a $4,600 land assessment and a $5,412 full market value.

The Elmira City Council is scheduled to hold a workshop on Dec. 16 and a City Council meeting on Dec. 20.