New art gallery, studio holds grand opening Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The arts community continues to grow in Downtown Elmira with the grand opening Friday of Marc Rubin’s painting studio and gallery.

Rubin moved his business from West Church Street to North Main Street to better connect with our community. Not only will the new location display Rubin’s works, but it will also allow him to share his love of art and teaching. Rubin will be holding group and private oil painting lessons.

Rubin said he’s excited about the space and the new connections it will bring. “It’s different because I was in a big Victorian house for 20 odd years and big windows but never saw anybody walk by here,” said Rubin. “Now I see everybody walking by. We’re hoping everything goes great,” he continued.

The grand opening Friday is open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the gallery located at 166 Main Street in Elmira. Rubin said many of his paintings are on sale. In celebration of the holiday season and the new location.

