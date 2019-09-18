New artist renderings of Cultural Connector

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new artist rendering of the North Main Street Cultural Connector has been released by Elmira City Councilperson Brent Stermer.

The cultural connector will feature several works of art representative of Elmira.

On the sidewalks at the four corners of West Third and North Main Streets, over two dozen sidewalk inscriptions of creative and inspirational quotes with direct and indirect connection to Elmira and Elmirans past and present engraved into granite bands will be installed (in a style similar to those along upper North Main Street installed several years ago). In the roundabout itself, four large bluestone rocks representing the iconic flat-top hills surrounding Elmira and the small quarries along Riley Creek that operated in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, as well as serving as an homage to Elmira’s epic history of Quarry Farm, will be installed, harvested from a local quarry. In addition, four wire sculptures of local predatory birds found nesting along the Chemung River (two ospreys and two bald eagles) will be installed on and around the bluestones. Further, at the base of and around the circle of bluestones, stacked stones will be placed, representing the Chemung River bed. Sandblasted into the large bluestones will be images of fish native to the Chemung River. At the base, red brick-patterned pavement indicative of the original paving near the Erie Train Station will be installed. Finally, an interpretive panel describing the significance of the above features’ connection to Elmira will be placed for viewing by the public. Brent Stermer

“I am so very proud to see yet another transformative project in Elmira showcase community partners working together to improve the safety and beauty of our city,” commented City of Elmira Mayor Daniel J. Mandell.

“Elmira has secured not only a safe crossing for pedestrians at a formerly hazardous intersection, but also created a vast stretch of inspirational, uplifting public spaces filled with the city’s incredible history through creative expression for community members and visitors alike to enjoy, to learn from and to connect them even more to Elmira’s story,” said City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer.

The project has received criticism from residents and business owners in Elmira. Savino’s Liquor and Wine says they were forced to close after 45 years due to the lack of parking spaces as a result of the construction.

The cultural connector and landscape was designed by Fisher Associates (Rochester) and landscape architects Trowbridge & Wolf (Ithaca).