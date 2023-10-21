(WETM) — Yet another phone scam is targeting Southern Tier residents.

Scammers have been calling and texting people claiming that their bank accounts, debit cards, or credit cards have been hacked or used by someone else to make purchases. The scammers are using this premise to get personal information from their targets.

The Owego Police Department is warning people not to provide any personal or financial information over the phone, even if the caller threatens legal action. Never give out your account numbers, card numbers, date of birth, or social security number over the phone. You should also never verify any information suspicious callers/texters already have.

If you have any questions or concerns about your finances, call or visit your bank/financial institution directly. Never call back a number provided by a suspicious call about your finances or press any links they send you.