New Bath Police K9 helps find $5K worth of crystal meth

Left: Officer Robinson and K9 Bud, Right: Crystal Meth found during traffic stop (Photos: Village of Bath Police Department)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Police Department’s latest addition, K9 Bud, recently helped an Officer recover more than $5,000 of narcotics from a vehicle in the Village.

Bud and Officer Roberson conducted a traffic stop on March 8 on East Morris Street, according to Bath Police. Bud reportedly alerted Robinson to narcotics in the vehicle, and a lockbox was found under the seat.

Police seized the box for a search warrant application, and the driver was released pending the results of the investigation. The warrant was later signed on March 11 and police allegedly found 56 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth. Bath Police said the street value of the meth was about $5,600.

Police said an arrest warrant for the driver will be filed.

Bud joined the Bath Police Department in late January. He is named after the late Officer Donald “Bud” Robinson.

