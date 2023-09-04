ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira City School District will now be utilizing a bus tracker app for families to track their student’s school bus location.

Beginning this year, parents and guardians of students in the school district can see where their student’s bus location is by downloading the app “Zonar MyView”. This bus tracking app allows parents and guardians to view their student’s bus location in real-time on a map, as well as set email and push notifications to alert them for different reasons based on their preferences.

The app can be set up by entering the school’s access code and the student’s unique ID upon downloading the app. Once downloaded, families can set specific custom zones and alerts to notify them about their student’s location or when they will be arriving at their bus stop.

For more information about the app and how to use it, visit the Elmira City School District website.