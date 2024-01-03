CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Three new businesses are coming to Corning in 2024. Byrne Dairy will be taking over the location on Denison Parkway where a Walgreens used to operate.

According to the city of Corning, Byrne Dairy’s plan site was approved by the city’s Planning Commission in October 2023, and the Walgreens location has been vacant since 2020.

“It’ll be good to have the property reutilized again. Byrne Dairy has a wide array of products, and it’ll provide amenities for the community,” said Jennifer Miller, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Corning.

ServU Federal Credit Union plans to open a new branch by the Denison Parkway and Columbia Street intersection. Pizza Hut will open a new shop on East Pulteney Street. The opening date for all businesses will be determined by the city’s approval process.

Miller said that ServU and Pizza Hut have not gone through the city’s planning process to be approved.