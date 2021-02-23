New Byrne Dairy replacing former Southside Alliance church in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Byrne Dairy gas station and convenience store will be built at the site of the Southside Alliance Church on 528 Pennsylvania Ave in Elmira.

According to paperwork submitted to the Elmira City Planning Commission for their February 23 meeting, the purchase contract between Gospel Tabernacle of the Christian and Missionary Alliance of New York Church and Sonbyrne Sales Inc. was completed in September 2020.

Last year the Southside Alliance Church and Lake Street Presbyterian announced a merger plan, and are now known as City of Light Church.

The 4,232 square ft., 24/7 convenience store would hire 25 employees (16 full-time employees) with 32 parking spots and four fuel pumps. There will also be an illuminated free-standing gas sign and an illuminated storefront sign on the building.

Construction on the project will be completed within 120 days of approval, according to the project narrative.

The entire plan presented to the Elmira City Planning Commission can be reviewed below:

18 News has reached out to Byrne Dairy for comment on the new location.