New Classes offered at the Chemung County SPCA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A new type of class is coming to the Chemung County SPCA for youth in the Southern Tier.

The first class kicks off this Saturday, November 13th. It is a behind-the-scenes VIP tour and is from 10 AM to 11 AM with 8 spots. This particular small group class is meant for children in second to fifth grade.

The aim of the classes is to involve children with a love for animals that are too young to traditionally volunteer. Traditionally, volunteers need to be 16 or older to volunteer with a parent or guardian and need to be 18 or older to volunteer by themselves.

Eventually, there will be other types of classes offered for other age groups with the intent of being able to offer classes every month. The goal of this particular class on Saturday is to teach children how to look after different types of animals at the SPCA.

There is more information or to sign up use https://www.chemungspca.org/education.