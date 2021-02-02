New Convenient Care and Primary Care center unveiled at Schuyler Hospital

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Health officials held a ribbon-cutting on Monday to open the new $11 million Convenient Care and Primary Care center at Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls.

The opening is the final component of the hospital’s Phase II Transformation capital improvement project.

Phase II included the complete renovation of the former Medical-Surgical unit into a 9,185 square foot center – a 58 percent expansion – that is telehealth enabled and will offer improved care coordination. This move enhances patient care by having the new space in the front of the building and adjacent to the Specialty Clinic to improve interdisciplinary coordination for treatment plans. The new space also increases patient capacity so they can see an additional 50-60 patients per day. As part of this renovation, they now have the capacity to add additional providers in the future. The Primary Care Center was previously located above the hospital. Dr. Spaulding has also moved his practice from his original Main Street location. The new Convenient Care, located at Schuyler Hospital, will offer non-emergency services, including minor injuries, sports/camp/work physicals and mild illness treatment and fast web check-ins and same day access for Lab and most Imaging Services. Appointments are not required. The high-tech exam rooms allow for regular and telehealth appointments, or for online family conferences. Convenient Care will be open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Convenient Care replaces the previous walk-in service.

“We are very pleased to announce the finalization of an extensive expansion and transformation capital project at Schuyler Hospital,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, President and CEO of Cayuga Health. “I could not be prouder of the team’s successful management of this project throughout an extremely difficult and challenging year”.

Schuyler Hospital opened Phase I of the Transformation Capital project, a 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art Medical-Surgical inpatient unit on April 21, 2020. The full project was made possible by a $10.3 million New York State Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program Grant awarded in July 2017.

“Having primary care and specialty care coexisting in our main building will provide more convenience and better care to our patients,” says Rebecca Gould, President and Chief Financial Officer for Schuyler Hospital. “When patients see their physicians and get an order for blood work or X-rays, they only have to walk a few steps to get the necessary procedures done that day in the same building.”

“Having Convenient Care and Primary Care in our main building, and under one roof, will be a great convenience to our patients,” says Matthew Rouff, Executive Director, Outpatient and Support Services at Schuyler Hospital and the project’s manager. “When patients see their physicians and get an order for bloodwork or X-rays, they only have to walk a few steps to get the tests done that day in the same building.”