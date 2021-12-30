New COVID-19 antiviral medication to be dispensed at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across New York

NEW YORK, (WETM) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid, and Molnupiravir across New York State.

The company is able to do so through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program, starting Dec. 30.

The medication will be in limited supply at select locations and is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Walmarts in Big Flats and Watkins Glen will be stocked with the drug, more store locations can be found on an all-new store locator to find out which stores will be holding the drug.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, they will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

The new store locator can be found here.

Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines.